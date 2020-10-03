Sandhurst and Crowthorne fights: Stop and search powers extended
- Published
Enhanced powers for police officers to stop and search people have been extended in Sandhurst and Crowthorne.
It comes amid reports groups of young people may be organising fights with each other with weapons in the area.
Police have obtained a Section 60 order extension, giving them enhanced powers to apprehend people until 14:00 BST on Sunday.
The order was first imposed for 24 hours at 14:00 BST on Friday.
Thames Valley Police said the area covers the road boundaries of the B340 to the north, Wokingham Road to the west, York Town Road to the south and Rackstraw Road into Foresters Way to the east.
Sandhurst Memorial Ground is also included.
Related Topics
- Published
- 1 day ago