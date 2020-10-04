Sandhurst and Crowthorne : Further extension of police powers
Enhanced powers for police officers to stop and search people in part of Berkshire have been extended for a second time.
It comes amid reports groups of young people may be organising fights with each other with weapons in the area.
Police obtained another Section 60 order extension in Sandhurst and Crowthorne, giving them powers to stop people until 14:00 BST on Monday.
The order was first imposed for 24 hours at 14:00 BST on Friday.
The area affected covers the road boundaries of the B340 to the north, Wokingham Road to the west, York Town Road to the south and Rackstraw Road into Foresters Way to the east.
Sandhurst Memorial Ground is also included.
Ch Supt Sarah Grahame said: "These orders exist to help us prevent serious violence. Although this may sound concerning, the Section 60 is just one of many measures we can use in order to prevent incidents of violence.
"Putting Section 60 orders in place is not something we do every day, and we do not take decisions to do so lightly."
