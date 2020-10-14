Covid: Reading Green Park station delayed to 2021
The opening of a new railway in Reading has been delayed due to the Covid pandemic.
Green Park station, near Reading FC's Madejski Stadium, was due to welcome its first passengers in late 2020.
But it is now set to open in late summer 2021 "at the earliest", Reading Borough Council said.
The authority said it was working with Network Rail and Great Western Railway (GWR) to ensure the station can open as soon as possible after its completion.
The station, on the Reading to Basingstoke line, is part of efforts to improve accessibility to the Green Park area.
The council has revealed an updated timeline, with construction set to be completed in late spring or early summer 2021 before the station goes through a period of testing for public use, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Tony Page, lead for planning and transport, said: "The testing period will determine when it opens, as well as the need to co-ordinate with a new timetable. There are many variables."
The council hopes the station will improve connectivity to the area.
The scheme is being led by the authority in partnership with Network Rail and GWR.