Sikh taxi driver attack: Man arrested over assault
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a Sikh taxi driver said he was attacked as he drove four men home.
Vaneet Singh, 41, said he was slapped and one man tried to remove his turban during a ride from Reading to the Basingstoke area on 19 September.
The man from Bramley was arrested on suspicion of racially and religiously aggravated assault, criminal damage and public order offences, Hampshire Constabulary said.
He was released under investigation.
Another man, 20 and from Swindon, has also been voluntarily interviewed by police and released under investigation.
The force said the investigation is ongoing.