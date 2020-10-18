Tier 2 Covid measures 'on the cards' for Slough
- Published
A council has said Tier 2 coronavirus measures are "on the cards" after it confirmed talks with the government.
Slough Borough Council said it would voluntarily increase restrictions from medium to the "high alert" level.
Latest figures show Slough saw 97 cases per 100,000 population in the week to 12 October, with 145 confirmed cases.
"Our assumption is that we will end up in tier two, it's just a matter of when," a council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Slough's request for tougher restrictions comes after the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead called to move into Tier 2 due to infections increasing at an "alarming rate".
Current restrictions in Slough and Windsor and Maidenhead mean people cannot meet in a group of more than six, indoors or outdoors, unless they are in a larger household or a support bubble.
Pubs, bars and restaurants must also close by 22:00 BST.
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- THREE TIERS: How will the system work?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?