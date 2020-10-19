Garth Hill School sports teacher 'raped girl in cupboard'
A sports teacher raped a pupil in a school cupboard, a court has heard.
Graham Tattersall, 68, is accused of a series of indecent assaults on girls at the former Garth Hill School in Bracknell between 1978 and 1991.
The allegations came to light after a woman told police years later she had been raped at the school, Reading Crown Court heard.
Mr Tattersall denies one count of rape, seven counts of indecent assault, and four counts of indecency with a child.
Seven former pupils of the school, which is now Garth Hill College, have made allegations against the former secondary school teacher, of Church Street, Windsor, who was aged between 26 and 39 at the time, the jury was told.
Steven Talbot-Hadley, prosecuting, told the court an investigation was launched after a woman reported to police in 2017 that she had been raped by Mr Tattersall.
'Taken advantage of'
The woman alleged he committed sexual offences against her on more than one occasion in the cupboard, and twice when she was taken to his home, the court heard.
In a police interview, shown to the jury, she said: "I feel upset because it shouldn't have happened. I feel I was taken advantage of.
"I feel it ruined the beginning of my sex life and confidence, and I go through bouts of depression… I never enjoyed it, it never felt right."
The court was told other women were contacted by police following the interview and came forward with allegations. A police media appeal was also launched.
The trial continues.