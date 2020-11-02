PC Andrew Harper's widow Lissie 'will not back down' on law bid
- Published
PC Andrew Harper's widow has said she "will not back down" in her bid for life sentences for people who kill emergency workers, following a meeting with government ministers.
PC Harper was dragged to his death by a getaway car last year. Three teenagers were jailed for between 13 and 16 years for his manslaughter.
Lissie Harper subsequently launched her Harper's Law campaign.
After Monday's summit, she said her campaign "may take a couple of years".
Speaking about the private meeting with Home Secretary Priti Patel and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland QC, Mrs Harper said she felt "positive".
"We spoke about creating a taskforce to get to what Harper's Law will be and how we get there," she said.
"This may take a year, it may take a couple of years, but I am certainly not going to be backing down into this not happening because this is too important.
"Some people have said it may be difficult or it might take a long time. So what? Just because something is difficult, doesn't mean it shouldn't be done."
PC Harper died after being dragged along country lanes in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in August 2019.
He had become entangled in a strap attached to a getaway vehicle as he tried to deal with three quad bike thieves.
Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole were cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.
Long is set to appeal against his 16-year sentence, while Bowers and Cole are appealing against both their convictions and 13-year sentences.
In a separate move, following a referral by the attorney general, Court of Appeal judges will also consider whether the jail terms were too lenient.
Both Mrs Harper and PC Harper's mother, Debbie Adlam, have launched separate campaigns calling for tougher sentences.
Mrs Adlam's Andrew's Law campaign proposes that those convicted of the manslaughter of a blue-light worker while committing a crime should be jailed for a minimum of 20 years.
Mrs Harper, from Wallingford in Oxfordshire, previously met Mrs Patel and Mr Buckland in September.
In October, Mrs Patel said: "The justice secretary and I will continue working with Lissie Harper, PC Andrew Harper's widow, to ensure anyone who kills an emergency worker gets the sentence they deserve."
Following Monday's summit a Home Office spokeswoman said it was a private meeting and declined to comment further.