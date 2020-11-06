Covid: Organisers of Reading pre-lockdown party fined
- Published
The organisers of a house party which was held on the eve of England's second lockdown have been fined a combined £30,000.
Thames Valley Police said officers found more than 50 people at a house in Reading on Wednesday, many of whom were drunk.
The party was dispersed and three people were each fined £10,000.
Ch Supt Rob France said they had "flagrantly ignored" coronavirus regulations.
"Our officers encountered a blatant disregard for the rules that are in place and this party posed a clear risk of transmission of the virus within the Reading community," he added.
"Not only do breaches of this kind put people at risk from a health perspective, but they put pressure on policing resources taking them away from people who may be in urgent need of help."
Under the rules which came into force on Thursday, people have been told to stay at home and non-essential shops, pubs and gyms ordered to close.
Households are also banned from mixing indoors or in private gardens, unless in a support bubble.
Currently there is a £200 fine for each breach which doubles on every offence up to a maximum of £6,400, while organisers of large gatherings face £10,000 fines.
