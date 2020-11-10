BBC News

M4 near Slough closed due to diesel spill after crash

Published
image copyrightThames Valley Police
image captionPolice said six vehicles were involved in the crash which saw multiple people suffer minor injuries

The M4 near Slough will be closed for a "significant period" due to a diesel spill following a crash.

The collision, involving six vehicles, on Tuesday morning closed the motorway between junction 7 and 6 eastbound.

A number of people suffered minor injuries, Thames Valley Police confirmed.

The force has told people to "avoid the area" as the road would need to be resurfaced. Delays are expected for the rest of the day.

Related Topics

  • M4 motorway
  • Slough