Man found not guilty of Slough hunting knife murder

image copyrightFamilyHandout
image captionMohammed Aman Ashraq died in hospital after he was found injured in Benjamin Lane, Slough

An man has been cleared of murdering an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death with a hunting knife.

Mohammed Aman Ashraq was found injured in Benjamin Lane, Slough, on 4 January and died in hospital.

Hamza Mahmood, 18, of Shaggy Calf Lane, Slough, was found not guilty of one count of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter following a retrial at Reading Crown Court.

In July, another 18-year-old man was convicted of Mr Ashraq's murder.

Mohammed Hussain, of Benjamin Lane, was jailed for a minimum of 19 years.

image copyrightThames Valley Police
image captionMohammed Hussain was found guilty of Mr Ashraq's murder in an earlier trial at Reading Crown Court

Following Hussain's sentencing, Mr Ashraq's family said the keen boxer was a "loving son" and a "bright, honest and decent individual".

Det Insp Dejan Avramovic said it had been a "long and painful process" for Mr Ashraq's family.

He added: "I would like to pay tribute to them for supporting our investigation throughout what has been an extremely difficult time."

