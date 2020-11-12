Slough man charged with sharing terrorist video
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of sharing a video by terrorist group Boko Haram in a WhatsApp chat.
Shakil Chapra, 43, of Tintern Close, Slough, is charged with one count of dissemination of terrorist publications under the Terrorism Act 2006.
Westminster Magistrates Court heard how Mr Chapra allegedly shared the video on 11 September last year.
The chief magistrate remanded Mr Chapra in custody ahead of an appearance at the Old Bailey on 20 November.