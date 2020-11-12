Pregnant Slough woman hit by train 'feared for baby's health'
A pregnant woman had been told four days before she was struck by a train that her unborn baby might have an abnormality, an inquest heard.
Zdenka Yabani was hit by a train at Slough railway station in January 2018.
Great Western Railway train driver Neil Mattravis said in a statement "it was clearly a deliberate act".
Reading Coroner's Court was told the mother of two had bipolar affective disorder and the inquest will look at the care she received before her death.
Jude Yabani told the hearing his wife had been told at a scan at Reading's Royal Berkshire Hospital on 4 January 2018 her baby could possibly have facial deformities.
He said she became "very sad about the whole situation" as they drove home to Slough.
"I had to console her. She was crying from Reading to the house."
Mrs Yabani, 39, was struck by a high speed train passing through the station on the morning of 8 January 2018 and died of multiple injuries.
The court heard she had previously been admitted several times to hospital over her mental health but was discharged from the care of mental health services in 2017 and had stopped taking medication.
Giving evidence, midwife Sebensia Barnett, part of a team at Slough's Wexham Park Hospital offering extra care to vulnerable pregnant women, said she had visited Mrs Yabani in October 2017 but she had declined their help.
The court heard Mrs Yabani's midwife at her local medical centre had not been informed of this.
Wexham Park Hospital said at the time it did not "feel its processes were significantly robust".
Paying tribute, Mr Yabani added: "Zdenka was a very lovely woman - I was blessed to have her... I never regret having her in my life. She was a very caring and loving woman."
The inquest continues.