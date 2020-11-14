Men arrested on suspicion of murder released over Reading death
Three men arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a man's body in a house have been released under investigation.
The victim, in his 50s, was found at a house in Reading on Thursday.
A post-mortem examination on Friday was inconclusive, Thames Valley Police said. The force is continuing to treat the death as unexplained.
Ch Insp Dave Turton said: "Further forensic work is needed to further ascertain how this man died."