New stop and search powers in Slough after armed incident
Extra stop and search powers have been put in place following an armed "altercation" involving up to 20 males in Slough, police have said.
The incident took place in Frank Sutton Way, Farnham Road and Buckingham Avenue at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
The Section 60 order will be in place until 12:00 on Monday when it may be extended, the force said.
Insp John Braddy said the measure was aimed at stopping any other incidents.
He said: "This will understandably cause concern in the local community, but I would like for members of the public to be reassured that this order is in place to prevent any re-occurrence of such incidents."
Thames Valley Police has been asked whether anyone was injured in the incident and what weapons were used.