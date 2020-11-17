Dad 'shocked' by son's death while out cycling in Berkshire
The father of a 12-year-old cyclist who was killed after colliding with a van has been left "shocked and devastated" by his death.
Corey Caton and his dad were riding along the B471 near Pangbourne in Berkshire, on 7 November when the crash took place.
Corey was taken to hospital but died two days later.
Paying tribute, his father called him a "kind-hearted, funny, intelligent" boy with a "warm, fun-loving nature".
His death had left his family and friends "unable to accept how cruel fate can be," he said.
He described Corey as having a "great sense of humour - both witty and sarcastic" and that he "loved swimming... to the point of often being labelled a fish".
'Catastrophic event'
During his "far too short 12 years of life" he had also "skied in France and Italy, parasailed in Egypt, zip-lined, toured Australia and Asia, camped, attended many music festivals, cycled, helicoptered, flown in a gyrocopter, moto-crossed, played bass guitar" and achieved a brown belt in Judo.
But his father recalled that he had a "little-known weak spot - that he was completely ticklish which defused any play fight".
He added: "With an everlasting knot in my stomach, a tight anxious chest and a broken heart grieving for a huge future lost, the void left is colossal as he had so much more precious fun to have and a huge life to lead.
"Corey was my much-loved and admired son and best 'little buddy'.
"In line with his beautiful character, Corey donated his organs in the hope that from this catastrophic event something, anything positive, can result."
Thames Valley Police said the driver of the Volkswagen van remained at the scene following the crash. No arrests have been made.