Failings made in care of pregnant mum hit by train in Slough
- Published
Failings were made by a "series of clinicians" in the care of a pregnant woman who was struck by a train, a coroner has said.
Zdenka Yabani was hit by a train at Slough railway station in January 2018.
An inquest at Reading Coroner's Court heard the mother-of-two, who had a history of mental health issues, took her own life.
Assistant coroner Alison McCormick said: "Zdenka fell out of that [mental health] system."
Mrs Yabani, 39, from Slough, had bipolar effective disorder.
She had previously been admitted to hospital several times before she was discharged from the care of mental health services in 2017, and had decided to stop taking medication.
The inquest heard GPs could not recollect whether they had asked her during appointments if she was taking her medication, and there was no follow-up when she missed antenatal clinics at Slough's Wexham Park Hospital.
The Royal Mail worker's GP surgery was also not informed after she had declined the services of a hospital team giving extra support to pregnant women with mental health issues.
Four days before her death on 8 January, Mrs Yabani was told her baby had a 5% chance of having a genetic or chromosomal abnormality.
Miss McCormick concluded she was not able to say whether if Mrs Yabani had been under the care of mental health services her death would have been avoided.
She also found failings by clinicians did not amount to neglect.
In a statement, Mrs Yabani's family said: "We hope that, in the future, that health professionals will have a greater awareness of mental health issues in pregnancy and that every woman suffering from serious mental health conditions will receive the specialist perinatal health care that they need."