Covid-19: Five deaths and 100 cases at Shinfield care home
- Published
Five people living at a care home died following positive coronavirus test results involving almost 100 residents and staff.
So far, 45 residents have tested positive for Covid-19 at Shinfield View Care Home near Reading in Berkshire, including the five fatalities.
Forty-nine staff also have the virus.
Berkley Care Group, which runs the home, said it is investigating and trying to contain the outbreak.
The group is working with Public Health England, Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group and Wokingham Borough Council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Complimentary reports'
Charles Margetts, the council's executive member for health, said: "One might assume this level of Covid cases would indicate that something has seriously gone wrong at the home.
"At the moment, we can find absolutely no evidence that this is the case.
"The reports I have seen have been very complimentary about the home management and the dedication of the staff, many of whom actually lived in the home during the critical period to support the residents."
Andrew Winstanley, chief executive of Berkley Care Group, said staff at the care home were "completely devastated" by the deaths and "doing everything we possibly can" to contain the outbreak.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
During the pandemic, 166 people have died in the wider Wokingham area after contracting the virus and 79 of those deaths occurred in care homes, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures.