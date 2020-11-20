Kaden Reddick: Firms in court over Topshop barrier death
Four firms have appeared in court over the death of a boy killed by a falling queue barrier at a Topshop store.
Kaden Reddick, 10, suffered a fatal head injury at Reading's Oracle shopping centre on 13 February 2017.
Topshop, its owner Arcadia, barrier fitter Stoneforce and manufacturer Realm Projects face charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
They appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Thursday and will appear at Reading Crown Court next month.
The charges have been brought by Reading Borough Council.
Topshop, Arcadia Group, Realm Projects and Stoneforce are all separately accused of being an employer failing to discharge general health and safety to person other than employee.
Realm Projects and Stoneforce have pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Arcadia Group, Realm Projects and Stoneforce are also accused of erecting an unsafe work article, and contravening a health and safety regulation.
They will appear at Reading Crown Court on 15 December.
An inquest in March concluded Kaden's death was accidental.