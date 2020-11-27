Reading Golf Club withdraws plans for 260 homes
- Published
A controversial plan to build 260 homes on a golf course has been withdrawn.
Reading Golf Club (RGC) withdrew its outline planning application for the course in Emmer Green on Wednesday.
The plans, which sparked environmental and traffic concerns, received more than 2,000 objections, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS). But the club maintained it would bring affordable housing.
RGC told the BBC it would resubmit its plan and "everything remains on track".
The plans, entered by landowner RGC, would have included apartments and family homes, a country park, a health centre and 601 car parking spaces and garages.
RGC said it needed more time to work on the application and as result decided to withdraw it.
Manager Gary Stangoe said : "A further application is now being submitted to ensure that enough time is available for proper responses to be assessed and for it to be appropriately considered at a future committee meeting.
"While the club will be leaving its present site by March, we remain committed to ensuring that our plans will leave a legacy for the benefit of Emmer Green and the surrounding communities."
Campaign group Keep Emmer Green called the decision a "small triumph" for residents, but said it could not be celebrated due to RGC's plans for a revised application next year.
In a statement, the group said: "The club will claim that they are listening to local residents, but it is clear that after their discussions with the council their plans were set to be summarily rejected.
"We are in contact with Reading Borough Council to understand the discussions that led to this decision... and remain committed to keeping Emmer Green for future generations, and thank local residents for their support."
The club is set to leave the Kidmore End Road site to move to Mapledurham after merging with the Caversham Heath Golf Club.