Covid-19: More cases at Berkshire care home where five residents died
A further 10 residents have tested positive for Covid-19 at a care home where five people have previously died with the virus.
Shinfield View Care Home in Berkshire said of the new cases, nine people had mild symptoms and one was asymptomatic.
Earlier this month, 49 staff members and 45 residents tested positive - including the five who died.
The others have now completed their isolation period, Berkley Care Group, which runs the home, said.
Residents affected completed a 14-day "barrier nursing programme" and are "now deemed to be negative", the group added.
'Kindness and compassion'
They can now receive visitors in specially built on-site lodges.
All staff who initially tested positive, with the exception of two shielding members, isolated for 14 days and have since returned to work.
One resident has died of non-Covid related causes, while another remains seriously ill and is receiving palliative care.
Andrew Winstanley, chief executive of Berkley Care Group, said: "Naturally, we shall continue our stringent testing regime and strict infection protocol."
He added: "We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure the care, safety and well-being of our residents."
He also thanked residents and their families and friends for their "kindness, compassion and great understanding".
During the pandemic, 174 people have died in Wokingham after contracting the virus and 82 of those deaths occurred in care homes, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures.
