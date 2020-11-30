Man arrested in connection with search for missing Slough teen
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a missing teenager from Slough.
Donny Lee, 16, has not been seen since 2 November and police said they were "growing concerned" over his safety.
Thames Valley Police urged anyone with information to contact the force.
Det Insp Will Crowther insisted: "This firmly remains a missing person investigation and I am keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of Donny's disappearance."
However, he warned "robust action" would be taken against anyone who tries to prevent officers from locating Donny.
The man arrested in connection with the search has been released on police bail until 24 December.