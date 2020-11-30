Killer of PC Harper 'should get life sentence'
The driver of a car which dragged PC Andrew Harper to his death should be given a life sentence, the Attorney General has told the Court of Appeal.
Suella Braverman said PC Harper paid the "ultimate price for his bravery" when he was killed on duty in Berkshire in August 2019.
The driver, Henry Long, was jailed for 16 years. Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole were both sentenced to 13 years.
Mrs Braverman has argued the teenagers' sentences were "unduly lenient".
Addressing judges at the Court of Appeal, Ms Braverman said the bravery of PC Harper should be "reflected" in the sentence of 19-year-old Long.
'Contrary to justice'
Referring to Long's sentence, Mrs Braverman said: "A life sentence was the appropriate sentence for the first offender, who was and remains dangerous... if not in a case such as this, then when?"
She told Dame Victoria Sharp, Lord Justice Holroyde and Mr Justice William Davis that Long's jail term did not reflect "the seriousness of the offence" and was "contrary to the interests of justice".
Mrs Braverman also argued that the sentencing judge "accorded too great a reduction" to Bowers' and Cole's sentences "for their age and learning difficulties".
In written submissions, Mrs Braverman said the sentences of the teenagers had "caused and continue to cause widespread public concern".
"It appears to me that the sentences passed on the offenders were unduly lenient."
She told the court the judge "correctly observed this was a very serious case of manslaughter" and was "a case of manslaughter very close to murder in its seriousness".
Catastrophic injuries
The killers of PC Harper had their sentences referred to the Court of Appeal after the attorney general considered them to be "unduly lenient".
PC Harper, 28, died from catastrophic injuries after he was dragged behind a getaway car for more than a mile.
The officer got caught in a crane strap attached to the back of a car driven by Long as he tried to apprehend the teenagers suspected of stealing a quad bike.
Long, Bowers and Cole were all cleared of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey, but were convicted of manslaughter.
The unduly lenient sentence (ULS) scheme allows people to ask law officers to review sentences for certain crimes that they believe are too low. It requires only one complaint for the attorney general's office to consider whether to refer the matter to the Court of Appeal.
PC Harper, 28, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, had been married for only four weeks to his wife Lissie when he died.
The hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice is expected to last all day, and it is not known if the court will give a ruling on Monday or reserve its judgment to a later date.