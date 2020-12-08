Courier chemically burned as liquid thrown in face in Newbury
A courier suffered chemical burns when a liquid was thrown in his face while he was making deliveries.
The attack happened when he was working in Collins Close and Walton Way in Newbury, at about 08:30 GMT on Friday.
Someone in a car shouted at the courier and a liquid was thrown from the car into his face, Thames Valley Police said.
He was taken to hospital after suffering chemical burns to his eyes but has since been discharged.
'Isolated incident'
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The car is described as dark coloured with four doors. As well as a driver there was believed to have been a passenger in the back seat.
PC Alasdair Ferrie, of Thames Valley Police, described it as a "very concerning" but "isolated incident".