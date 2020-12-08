Ex-soldier died after being slapped by son in game in Reading
- Published
An ex-army officer died after being slapped in the street by his son during a game, an inquest has heard.
Malcolm Callender, 48, fell back hitting his head on a road in Reading town centre in April 2019. He died in hospital a day later after suffering a "catastrophic brain injury".
Reading Coroner's Court heard the father and his son Ewan Callender, 19, frequently played the slapping game.
Assistant coroner Ian Wade QC called the case "extremely heart-rending".
The inquest heard the veteran, who worked and lived at public school Wellington College in Crowthorne, Berkshire, had been drinking with his son at pubs on the night of 12 April last year, before he started the game by slapping his son.
Giving evidence Mr Callender, a serving soldier, explained they were "messing around" and his father invited him to slap him back whilst outside the Matchbox nightclub in Friar Street.
He said: "He fell backwards, and then hit his head. I think it was the road he hit his head off."
A Home Office pathologist found the ex-soldier of 27 years service died due to blunt force trauma to the head.
In a statement read out in court, Luke Key, a soldier who was with the pair that night, said he saw the veteran slap his son as part of the game before Ewan later returned the slap.
He said: "There was no animosity between the two or aggression. What had been just a bit of a mess-around had gone horribly wrong."
He added the game, seen on the internet, was a "bit of an army thing to do" and "almost a sport in America".
Kathryn Morrison, the ex-soldier's wife and Mr Callender's mother, said in a statement read in court: "It sounded just like the games they had been playing together since Ewan was a kid. "
The Crown Prosecution Service decided not to bring charges against Mr Callender.
Assistant coroner Mr Wade, giving a narrative conclusion, said the veteran died after "consensual horseplay".
"I hope the inquest allows some closure," he said. "I cant begin to imagine the anguish and deep, deep pain the event caused the family."