Newbury PC tipped off boyfriends about drug stop
- Published
A police officer resigned after he was caught tipping off his boyfriends that their car could be stopped over drugs, a misconduct hearing heard.
Thames Valley Police officer Adam North also admitted sharing confidential details with the men - who he had a polyamorous relationship with - about jobs he was attending.
The former Newbury-based PC admitted gross misconduct.
He has now been been banned from rejoining the police.
Professional Standards launched an investigation into PC North when a colleague became suspicious of text messages found on his phone after he reported a domestic incident between himself and one of his partners.
Investigating officer Det Con Mandy Brownlie told the hearing texts suggested he heard colleagues over a police radio running checks on his Mercedes, which his boyfriends were driving, and realised they could be pulled over.
"The following day PC North told both males that officers suspected drugs had been thrown from the window of the vehicle, which is why they had been stopped," she said.
Other texts showed throughout 2020 the officer had shared with them the name of a man he pulled from a bridge, the name of a drink-driving suspect he threw to the floor, making his head bleed, and the addresses of various jobs he attended.
'Sensitive and confidential'
The officer also admitted using the police database to carry out checks on one of his partners.
Det Con Brownlie added: "Ex-PC North had no legitimate policing purpose to pass on such sensitive and confidential information."
The officer resigned after accepting a criminal caution for two data protection offences and computer misuse.
Former PC North, who joined the force in March 2019, decided not to attend the virtual hearing.
Thames Valley Police Federation rep Aileen O'Connor said he "deeply regrets his actions".
Chief Constable John Campbell found allegations of confidentiality and discreditable conduct were proven, and concluded he would have dismissed the former officer if he was still serving.
He said: "The breaches of confidentiality and thereby discreditable conduct were flagrant and numerous."
He was also placed on the College of Policing Barred List.