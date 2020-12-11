Coronavirus: Case rates in Berkshire
- Published
Here are the latest rates of cases of Covid-19 in Berkshire.
The figures are the number of infections per 100,000 people in the seven days up to and including 6 December.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
- Slough - 252.1 (down from 302.3)
- Windsor and Maidenhead - 107.0 (up from 99.7)
- Reading - 179.9 (up from 134.8)
- Wokingham - 146.7 (up from 99.9)
- Bracknell Forest - 171.4 (up from 97.1)
- West Berkshire - 64.4 (up from 51.8)
For comparison, the figure for England is 156.2 (up from 154.2).
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Figures were updated on 10 December and come from the government's coronavirus dashboard.
