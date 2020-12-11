BBC News

Coronavirus: Case rates in Berkshire

Published
Here are the latest rates of cases of Covid-19 in Berkshire.

The figures are the number of infections per 100,000 people in the seven days up to and including 6 December.

The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

  • Slough - 252.1 (down from 302.3)
  • Windsor and Maidenhead - 107.0 (up from 99.7)
  • Reading - 179.9 (up from 134.8)
  • Wokingham - 146.7 (up from 99.9)
  • Bracknell Forest - 171.4 (up from 97.1)
  • West Berkshire - 64.4 (up from 51.8)

For comparison, the figure for England is 156.2 (up from 154.2).

The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

Figures were updated on 10 December and come from the government's coronavirus dashboard.

