Reading street fight prompts new stop and search powers
Extra stop and search powers have been put in place after five people were injured in a fight involving about 30 people in Reading.
It happened in Coronation Square at about 23:35 GMT on Friday.
The Section 60 order, which applies to the Southcote area of the town, started at 01:10 GMT and was due to end at 12:00, but can be extended.
None of the injuries were life-threatening, Thames Valley Police said. No arrests have been made.
Det Supt Rebecca Mears said police were investigating the fight as a "public order incident" and she appealed for anyone with information or footage to contact the force.