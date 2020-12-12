BBC News

Reading street fight prompts new stop and search powers

image captionThe disturbance took place in Coronation Square on Friday night

Extra stop and search powers have been put in place after five people were injured in a fight involving about 30 people in Reading.

It happened in Coronation Square at about 23:35 GMT on Friday.

The Section 60 order, which applies to the Southcote area of the town, started at 01:10 GMT and was due to end at 12:00, but can be extended.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, Thames Valley Police said. No arrests have been made.

Det Supt Rebecca Mears said police were investigating the fight as a "public order incident" and she appealed for anyone with information or footage to contact the force.

