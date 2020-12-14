Charlie Ilsley: Teenager dies after third bout of cancer
- Published
A "humorous and resilient" teenage boy has died after a third case of cancer, his family has confirmed.
Charlie Ilsley, 13, from Reading, travelled to Mexico earlier this year for treatment after it was withdrawn by the NHS due to coronavirus concerns.
A statement on Stand Up to Cancer: Charlie's Page said he died on Sunday evening after returning to the UK.
"One brave soldier, courageous, funny, beautiful Charlie, who was taken too soon but is now at peace," it said.
A crowdfunding page set up to raise money for his treatment said: "The end was very sudden and a massive shock but we're grateful at least that it was fairly quick and he didn't suffer.
"RIP brave warrior. Humorous and resilient to the end."
Charlie had surgery to remove a brain tumour in 2015, but the cancer later returned on his spine.
In August 2019, doctors at the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford gave him the all-clear after he was treated in Turkey, his mother Toni Ilsley previously said.
But the cancer returned for a third time and Charlie had been receiving treatment from both the NHS and a private hospital before it was stopped by doctors in March over fears Covid-19 could weaken his immune system, she explained.
Mrs Ilsley then raised funds to take him to Mexico for novel immunotherapy treatment, and said in September that scans showed his cancer had not grown in the past six months.
His family are now fundraising to settle his outstanding medical bills and pay for his funeral.