Covid: Fines issued over house party for 40 people in Slough
- Published
Fines have been issued for a breach of Covid-19 rules after police dispersed a house party of 40 people.
Officers forced entry into the property in Cromwell Road, Slough, after the occupants refused to open the door in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Slough is currently in tier 3 - England's highest level of Covid restrictions.
The rules ban indoor gatherings with anyone outside your household or support bubble.
Thames Valley Police said an order had to be granted to disperse the "extremely hostile and abusive" crowd from the area.
The force said: "All persons who attended the gathering will receive a fixed penalty notice for a breach of Covid-19 regulations.
"The home owner who held the gathering will also receive separate fines."
Under coronavirus laws police have the power to issue fixed penalty notices of £200 to first-time offenders, and fixed penalty notices of up to £10,000 for holding or being involved in the holding of an unlawful gathering.
A large amount of Class B drugs were also found in the property.