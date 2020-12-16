New Reading pools move a step closer as plans submitted
Modern leisure facilities for Reading have moved a step closer with the submission of two major planning applications.
It comes after the council awarded a £43m 25-year contract to Greenwich Leisure Ltd (GLL) to design, build and operate the services in January.
GLL's plans include new swimming pools at Rivermead and Palmer Park.
Councillor Graeme Hoskin said the impact of the pandemic meant health was a priority "now more than ever".
Reading Borough Council's lead for health, wellbeing and sport, said despite the challenges of the past year "we are continuing to press forward in providing first-class leisure facilities a town of our size and status deserves".
He explained: "Health has also always been a driving priority in this project, and now more than ever after the significant impacts of Covid-19, our ambition to inspire the communities we serve to lead healthier, more active lives and to offer targeted activities to help reduce health inequalities, is more vital than ever."
Mr Hoskins said the leisure industry across the country had suffered with the necessary Covid-19 restrictions and admitted delivering such an ambitious project would not be easy given the current financial climate.
The plans, which will be considered in March, include a 25m six-lane community pool at Palmer Park and a 25m eight-lane competition pool at Rivermead.
The leisure centre at Rivermead will have a combined teaching and diving pool, a six-court sports hall with 250 spectator seats, a gym with three studios, and a soft play area.
The existing stadium building at Palmer Park will be refurbished and will have a gym, soft play area and party rooms.