Covid: Berkshire moved to tier three restrictions from Saturday
The whole of Berkshire will be subject to tier three Covid restrictions from Saturday, the government has announced.
Slough was previously the only part of the county affected by the strictest conditions, which require restaurants, bars and entertainment venues to close.
However, health secretary Matt Hancock said rising infection levels meant the rest of Berkshire would be placed into tier three from 00:01 GMT on Saturday.
Reading council said the move would cause "further hardship and anxiety".
Jason Brock, the leader of Labour-controlled Reading Borough Council, said the announcement was "not necessarily unexpected" but the government had given the authority "no prior warning".
"The size of the pandemic in Reading is increasing by between 33% and 50% every week and now of everyone who goes for a test, 6.1% get a positive result, whereas in August this was just 1%," he said.
Andrew Johnson, a Conservative who is leader of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, said he was was "disappointed" by the move.
"It's not what we wanted but government considers the rates in our neighbouring authorities in its analysis," he added.
"I am particularly concerned about the damage tier three will do to local businesses across the Royal Borough and we will continue to do all we can to support them, as a council, but we also hope you'll help by using them - albeit safely."
