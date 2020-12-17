Covid: Three die after outbreak at Newbury care home
- Published
Three care home residents have died of Covid-19 following an outbreak at a Berkshire home.
West Berkshire Council said 28 residents and 18 staff have tested positive at Willows Edge care home in Newbury.
The council, which runs the home, said agency and nursing staff have been drafted in to fill staffing gaps.
The care home is receiving testing and advice from Public Health England, the local authority added.
Paul Coe, service director for adult social care, said he was "naturally disappointed" as the care home had done a "tremendous job" keeping outbreak-free up until the beginning of December.
"Of course we are concerned for the 28 residents that are Covid-positive, and are doing our very best to make sure those few that are not yet Covid-positive try and stay that way," he said.
"I'd like to acknowledge the work of staff in the care home who are working in extraordinarily difficult circumstances and are doing a really good job.
"Also the fact we are getting a lot of support from colleagues across the health system, and residents' families have been really understanding and very supportive."
It comes as it was announced the whole of Berkshire will be move into tier three - the highest level of Covid restrictions in England - on Saturday.
Willows Edge is a residential care home providing personal and nursing care to people aged 65 and over, and can support 39 people .