Reading Prison: Council given time to revive arts venue plan
Plans to transform Reading Prison into a cultural and artistic centre have taken a step forward following a government announcement.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it would allow the borough council time to seek investment in the project, before it accepted any commercial bids.
It comes after the sale to a developer of the Grade II listed prison, where Oscar Wilde was held, fell through.
Campaigners described it as the "best Christmas present".
Earlier this month, Dame Judi Dench added her voice to the campaign, saying it was "vitally important" the site was used in a way that "pays tribute to its artistic history".
Reading Borough Council is hoping to revive its bid to purchase the site, which has been disused since November 2013, and transform it into an arts complex.
The authority's previous bid was rejected in April.
In November, the ministry said Artisan Real Estate had withdrawn from its purchase of the jail.
An MoJ spokesperson said it had agreed a period of exclusivity until 15 March 2021, to allow Reading Borough Council to develop a business case with local partners.
"We continue to actively engage with Reading Borough Council and a decision on next steps will be made in due course.
"Our aim is to ensure the best possible outcome for taxpayers and the community while complying with all planning requirements for this historical site," he added.
In a tweet, the Save Reading Campaign said it was "Huge news and a step in the right direction for all those striving to #SaveReadingGaol".
The building near Reading's Abbey Ruins, famously housed Oscar Wilde when he was held for gross indecency 1895 and 1897.
While incarcerated he wrote the Ballad of Reading Gaol.