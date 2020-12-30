Five die after Covid-19 outbreak at Berkshire care home
Five care home residents have died following an outbreak of Covid-19 at a Berkshire home.
Three of the five residents at Willows Edge care home in Newbury have been confirmed as having the virus, West Berkshire Council said on 24 December.
The council, which runs the facility, said the first positive case was recorded at the home on 6 December.
It said a number of staff and residents have since tested positive.
The BBC has contacted West Berkshire Council for the latest figures.
The council added that it was not known how the virus entered the home, which specialises in providing care for dementia patients and can accommodate up to 38 people.
Councillor Graham Bridgman, adult social care lead, said: "It's hugely disappointing that after so much hard work coronavirus has found its way into Willows Edge.
"Council staff have responded quickly to the outbreak and, together with the NHS and Public Health England, are focussed on removing coronavirus from the care home and treating those people who have."
He thanked staff at the home for doing a "great job in difficult circumstances".
Mr Bridgman added: "From the outset we have been keeping the families informed about the situation and the steps we are taking and are grateful for their understanding while we manage the situation."