Reading stabbing: Murder accused teenagers appear in court
Three teenagers accused of murdering a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed to death have appeared in court.
Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, was pronounced dead at Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Green in Reading, on Sunday.
Two boys, aged 13 and 14, and a 13-year-old girl have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.
They appeared separately at Reading Youth Court earlier and have all been remanded in youth detention custody.
The three teenagers, who cannot be identified because of their ages, are due to appear at Reading Crown Court at 14:00 GMT.
The defendants only spoke at the youth court to confirm their names, ages and addresses.
The court heard the girl has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.
Police were called just before 16:00 on Sunday following reports of an attack in fields on the boundary of Emmer Green and Caversham Heights.
Olly was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement released on Wednesday, his family said: "An Olly-sized hole has been left in our hearts."
His parents said their son was "an enigma", and having both autism and suspected pathological demand avoidance meant "he became a challenge we never shied away from".