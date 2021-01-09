Reading stabbing: Fundraising appeal for Olly Stephens funeral
A crowdfunding page has raised thousands of pounds towards the funeral costs of a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Reading.
Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, was pronounced dead at Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Green, on Sunday.
The appeal set up by friends on Wednesday, with an initial goal of £17,000, has to date reached more than £16,000 in donations.
Part of the funds raised will also go to knife crime charities.
Two boys, aged 13 and 14, and a 13-year-old girl have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.
They all remain in youth detention custody and are due to face trial in June.
Officers were called just before 16:00 GMT on Sunday to reports of a stabbing at the fields on the boundary of Emmer Green and Caversham Heights, which is popular with dog walkers, joggers and families.
In a statement issued through police on Wednesday, Olly's family described him as "an enigma".
His parents said their son was a "charming and beautiful" teenager, and having both autism and suspected pathological demand avoidance meant "he became a challenge we never shied away from".
They added: "An Olly-sized hole has been left in our hearts."