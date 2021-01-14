Mystery surrounds student who drowned in Reading river
Mystery surrounds the death of a university student who drowned in the River Thames, an inquest has heard.
The body of Junaed Amin, 26, was discovered by members of the public in the river near Scours Lane, Reading, in June last year.
Reading Coroner's Court heard he had been reported missing the day before by his family.
Assistant coroner Ian Wade QC recorded an open conclusion as he was "unable to answer the question" how Mr Amin died.
On 27 June, a passer-by spotted a man in the water before jumping in to help, but soon realised the person had already died.
'Suffered with anxiety'
Mr Amin's body was later recovered by firefighters. A report by paramedics stated there was "no evidence of injury, assault or self-harm".
The inquest heard the philosophy and art student had last been seen by his family on 24 June after going for his daily walk, but was not reported missing until 26 June.
Police said they did not look at CCTV camera footage from a boatyard as they would have had to observe four days in real time.
In a statement read at the hearing, Zirgham Amin said his brother had just completed his dissertation for his master's degree and was "excited" about going on to do a PhD.
But medical records had shown the Central Saint Martins student had suffered with anxiety and expressed suicidal thoughts in the past couple of years. He had also seen a GP after suffering with dizziness symptoms in 2009.
A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Amin died due to drowning. Small amounts of cannabis and alcohol in his system were deemed not have had an effect on the body.
Assistant coroner Mr Wade told the court: "I can't find any compelling evidence Junaed's entry to the water was deliberate or intended to end life."
He added: "Junaed was a bright young man with much to look forward to."