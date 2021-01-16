Reading sex attack: Police hunting 'window cleaner'
Police are hunting a man who posed as a window cleaner after a woman was sexually assaulted in Reading.
Thames Valley Police said the woman was attacked in Caversham at about 16:00 GMT on Friday.
A man was reported knocking on doors in the area of Ian Mikardo Way beforehand, asking if residents wanted their windows cleaned.
Police have appealed for anyone who spoke to him or has CCTV footage to get in touch.
The man, in his 50s or 60s, drove a pale green Honda Jazz and also spoke to a number of residents about their dogs, police said.
PC Luke Stoneman said: "We need the public's help to find the offender.
"If you saw a man acting suspiciously in Caversham on Friday, knocking on doors and asking if residents wanted their windows cleaned, then we want to hear from you."