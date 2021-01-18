BBC News

Three fined for 150-mile trip for 'epic' night out

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightThames Valley Police
image captionThe car was stopped after speeding and hogging the middle lane near Maidenhead

Three people who travelled more than 150 miles from Bristol to London for an "epic" night out have been fined for breaching Covid-19 rules, police have said.

The car they were travelling in was spotted on the M4 in Berkshire, in the early hours of Sunday.

It was clocked at 80mph (128 km/h) on a 50mph (80km/h) stretch, Thames Valley Police said.

The driver, who was a learner, was also charged with drug driving.

The car, which was stopped on the A308M at Maidenhead, had no L plates, and as the driver was a learner, they had no licence or insurance, the force added.

All three people, who were from different households, were each fined £200 for the Covid-19 breach.

In a Facebook post, the force said the Citroen car was "all over the road and also hogging the middle lane for considerable periods".

Officers decided to stop the vehicle "as the driver was clearly suspected to be under the influence from their atrocious driving".

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid: People broke lockdown rules in 200-mile drive to see friends

    Published
    16 hours ago

  • Covid-19: Man said he had travelled 100 miles 'for a McDonald's'

    Published
    22 hours ago

  • Covid-19: Woman fined after 100-mile trip to Scarborough for burger

    Published
    4 days ago

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.