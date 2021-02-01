Reading University submits plans to create TV studio
- Published
A university hoping to develop a UK Hollywood film studio has submitted plans to create a TV studio.
University of Reading is seeking planning permission from Wokingham Borough Council for the studio at university-owned Thames Valley Science Park in Shinfield.
It hopes it would host primetime entertainment shows.
The project is part of long-term vision for a "Cine Valley" which could see also see a film studio built.
In December, the university announced a deal with a US film studio investor to develop the studios and a creative media campus.
The TV studio would seat up to 550 people, and include a workshop and a five-storey block for TV production galleries and dressing rooms.
The university said it hoped the studio, which would host a rang of TV shows, would be operational in early 2022.
It added it was already in talks with a prospective tenant.
TV market 'booming'
Prof John Gibbs, who leads the university's School of Arts and Communication Design, described it as a "very welcome project".
"I am particularly excited about the potential opportunities it could create for students and the local community, not only by bringing another leading creative industry to the area and creating jobs, but for the opportunity for people to take part in entertainment programmes that we normally only see on TV," he added.
Planning consultant Barton Willmore, on behalf of the university, described the TV production market as "booming" and said demand for studio space had begun to grow from digital streaming services.
Public consultation on the studio plans ends on 17 February.
