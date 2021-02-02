Dead ducks found with beaks and legs taped together in Bracknell
- Published
The discovery of three dead ducks with their beaks and legs taped together has been described as "disgusting" by the RSPCA.
The abused animals were dumped in a garage area and an alleyway behind homes on Haversham Drive in Bracknell, Berkshire, on 21 January.
A fourth duck was found alive in a nearby garden and has been receiving treatment at a rescue centre.
The RSPCA said it was investigating and has appealed for information.
Warning: This story contains a graphic image that some readers may find upsetting.
Sandy Barlow, an RSPCA inspector, said: "It's so lucky that a member of the public spotted them and decided to investigate, otherwise they may have all sadly perished.
"To abandon any animal is shocking but to leave these birds with their beaks taped up is disgusting."
