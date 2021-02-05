Olly Stephens: Mourners line streets for Reading funeral
- Published
Mourners have lined the streets of Reading to pay their respects to a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.
Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, died from his injuries on 3 January after being stabbed at Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Green.
Dozens paid their respects as the funeral cortege made its way through Emmer Green past Olly's old schools and St Barnabas Church.
A service has taken place at Reading Crematorium.
In a statement Olly's parents previously said their son was a "charming and beautiful teenager", and having both autism and suspected pathological demand avoidance meant "he became a challenge we never shied away from".
They added: "An Olly-sized hole has been left in our hearts."
A fundraising appeal for the teenager has raised just over £21,000. The money will go towards Olly's family, and partly towards knife crime charities, the appeal said.
Officers were called just before 16:00 GMT on 3 January to reports of a stabbing at the fields on the boundary of Emmer Green and Caversham Heights.
Three teenagers have been charged with murder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
They all remain in youth detention custody and are due to face trial in June.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.