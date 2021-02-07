Reading murder probe launched after man, 25, dies
A man has died following reports of an altercation in Reading, prompting a murder inquiry.
Police were called to Dulnan Close, Tilehurst, at about 19:00 GMT on Saturday. The 25-year-old died after suffering multiple injuries.
A Section 60 Order granting additional stop and search powers is in place across Reading until 21:00 on Sunday.
So far, no arrests have been made and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
The victim's family have been informed, Thames Valley Police said and added patrols had been stepped up in the area.
Supt Nick John, local policing area commander, said: "What has happened this evening will undoubtedly cause concern in the local community and I would like to reassure you all that we are conducting a thorough investigation into this tragic incident.
"I would also encourage anyone who has any information at all, no matter how small you think it is, to please get in touch with us."
