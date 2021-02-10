Sikh taxi driver assault: Three men charged
Three men have been charged after a Sikh taxi driver was racially abused and assaulted.
Vaneet Singh was attacked during a journey from Reading to the Basingstoke area on 19 September.
Hampshire Constabulary has charged a 20-year-old man from Swindon, a 19-year-old man from Aldermaston, and a 19-year-old man from Bramley.
The charges include racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage, and assault.
Those charged are:
- Billy-Sam Simon Shervell, 20, of Honeysuckle Close in Swindon, who is charged with racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage
- Dean Brandon Smith, 19, of Paices Hill in Aldermaston, who is charged with racially and religiously aggravated common assault, racially and religiously aggravated public order, theft, and threats to commit criminal damage
- Frankie Gregory, 19, of Moat Close in Bramley, who is charged with racially or religiously aggravated common assault
All three men are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on 8 April.
