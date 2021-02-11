Reading Golf Club reveals new plans for homes on course
Plans to build hundreds of homes on a golf course have been revived.
Reading Golf Club (RGC) has submitted a new application to build 257 homes on its course in Emmer Green.
It comes after RGC withdrew its plan for 260 homes - which received more than 2,000 objections - last year.
Keep Emmer Green (KEG) and Reading East MP Matt Rodda - who are concerned about the impact on traffic and the environment - have criticised RGC over its new plan with three less homes.
The changes include a reduction in the area for public space and four more trees being cut down, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
RGC general manager Gary Stangoe said the club re-submitted the plan making some small technical changes "to take into account the observations received".
He said the development would bring much-needed family homes with gardens in the north of Reading.
RGC will move permanently to Caversham Heath Golf Club in less than two months.
KEG said the new plan has failed to respond to objections raised over the original plan.
Julian Ansell, KEG spokesman, said: "The traffic congestion and pollution will continue to increase, school places will be at a premium and the pressure on doctors' surgeries will be untenable.
"In short, the health and welfare of adults and children alike will continue to be threatened.
"KEG will be strongly opposing this unwelcome and unnecessary application which, if approved, would result in the loss of precious green space and be detrimental to the community as a whole."
Reading East MP Matt Rodda said he is "still deeply concerned" about the plans, which he believes will lead to "significant traffic problems" and more air pollution, and called for a "complete rethink".
RBC said it has extended the window for public comments for the planning application until 18 March.
