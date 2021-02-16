Arrest in Caversham street stabbing murder inquiry
A man has been arrested on suspicion of impeding a murder investigation into a fatal street stabbing.
The 24-year-old victim was found with a chest wound in Managua Close in Caversham, Reading, at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday. He died at the scene.
Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
A police stop-and-search order in Reading has been extended until Tuesday evening while inquiries continue.
Det Insp Mike Roddy said: "Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in Reading while our investigation continues.
"I would like to reiterate the need for anyone with any information or footage which they think could be relevant to contact us."
Previously detectives appealed for CCTV or dashcam footage from Managua Close, Nire Road or Ian Mikado Way between 23:00 on Saturday and 01:00 Sunday.
The 22-year-old suspect remains in police custody.
