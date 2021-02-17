Dame Judi Dench 'proud' of Bracknell waste truck name
- Published
Actress Dame Judi Dench has sent a video message thanking Bracknell Forest Council for naming one of their food waste trucks in her honour.
Dame Foodie Dench is one of five collection vehicles in the Berkshire borough to get a makeover and name.
In her message, the Academy Award-winning actress said she was "very proud" of the accolade.
The other trucks have been named Truck Norris, Binderella, The Food Dude and Hank Marvin, following a competition.
In the short video message, Dame Judi said she had never been called Dame Foodie Dench and was "very proud to be so".
Giving council vehicles fun names is already a widespread tradition, with authorities across the UK getting creative with their puns.
Manchester City Council's gritter lorries include Gritta Thunberg and Snowel Gallagher, while in Thurrock, Essex, school children chose the names for bin lorries, including Dustbin Beiber and Binney Jones.
Dame Judi is not the first Oscar-winning actress to have a council vehicle named after her, in 2018 Reading Borough Council named one of its bin lorries Kate Binslet.
Bracknell's new food waste collection service begins on Monday 1 March.