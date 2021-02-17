Caversham stabbing: Yannick Cupido named as man killed
- Published
A 24-year-old man stabbed to death on Valentine's Day has been named.
Yannick Cupido was found with a stab wound to the chest in Managua Close in the Caversham suburb of Reading in the early hours of Sunday.
A man, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody, police said.
A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been released under investigation. Police are continuing to appeal for information.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem concluded Mr Cupido's cause of death was a stab wound to the left lung and pulmonary artery.
Det Insp Mike Roddy said: "Our thoughts are with Yannick's family at this incredibly difficult time, and they continue to receive support from specially trained officers.
"We are continuing to appeal for information relating to this incident."