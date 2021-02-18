A404 in Maidenhead shut as lorry carrying deer statue catches fire
A large lorry containing various items, including a deer statue, has caught alight on the A404 at Maidenhead.
The blaze happened at about 03:40 GMT closing the road in both directions.
Drivers have been warned the southbound carriageway would stay shut for "most of the day" to carry out resurfacing work, with diversions in place around the Thicket and Bisham roundabouts.
Posting on social media after the deer was spotted in the lorry, police said: "No (real) animals have been harmed."
Officers did not report any injuries to the person driving the lorry.
