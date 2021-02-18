BBC News

Tilehurst stabbing: Funeral of Raheem Hanif takes place

Published
image copyrightHanif Family
image captionMourners gathered earlier for the burial of Raheem Hanif in Caversham, Reading

The funeral of a 26-year-old man who was stabbed in a street in Reading has taken place.

Raheem Hanif died from his injuries in Dulnan Close in Tilehurst on 6 February.

Mourners gathered to pay their their respects at a burial in Caversham, before prayers were said at the Aisha Masjid and Islamic Centre.

Abas Khan, 23, of Helmsdale Close, Reading, and two boys aged 16 and 17, have been charged with his murder.

They have all been remanded in custody following appearances in court.

Four other men were arrested and released on bail.

image copyrightHanif Family
image captionThe 26-year-old was stabbed in Tilehurst on 6 February

